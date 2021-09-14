Reserve Bank penalises Spice Money, Kuppam Co-op Town Bank

-
ALSO READ
Penalty misses at historically high rate at Uefa Euro 2020
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
ATM body protests RBI's penalty rule if found with no cash, seeks review
RBI imposes Rs 6 crore penalty on four White Label ATM operators
-
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 2.44 lakh on Spice Money Limited for contravention of certain norms.
The RBI also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on The Kuppam Co-operative Town Bank, Kuppam, Chittoor district (Andhra Pradesh) for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.
Regarding Spice Money, RBI said it was observed that the entity was non-compliant with directions issued by the central bank on maintenance of escrow account balance.
In another statement, it said the inspection report of the cooperative bank based on its financial position as on March 31, 2019 revealed "contravention of/non-compliance" with the directions on "Income Recognition, Asset Classification, Provisioning and other related Matters - UCB's and also on Board of Directors - UCBs".
RBI further said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU