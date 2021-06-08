Rupee falls by 9 paise to 72.89 against US dollar amid weakness in equities

-
ALSO READ
Rupee gains for 2nd straight session on positive equities, rises by 7 paise
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciattes 16 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to end at 72.89 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong dollar overseas and subdued sentiment in the domestic equities.
However, a fall in crude oil prices restricted the rupee's fall, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened slightly up at 72.78 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.76 and a low of 72.90.
It finally ended at 72.89 against the American currency, a decline of 9 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.80 against the US dollar.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 52.94 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,275.57, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,740.10.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.20 per cent to 90.12.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.66 per cent to USD 71.02 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 186.46 crore, as per exchange data.
India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU