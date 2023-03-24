JUST IN
Rupee gains sharply vs dollar as Federal Reserve softens view on rate hike
Rupee appreciates 11 paise to 82.48 against US dollar in early trade
Indian rupee, bond yields await Fed Reserve's policy move for cues
India's foreign exchange reserves fall $2.4 billion to $560 billion
Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.51 against US dollar in early trade
Amid foreign fund outflow, rupee falls 12 paise to 82.77 against US dollar
Rupee falls 10 paise to 82.75 against US dollar on foreign outflows
Treasury bill yields plunge as SVB collapse affects interest rate view
Amid unabated fund outflow, rupee falls 25 paise to 82.62 against US dollar
Rupee rises 4 paise to 82.33 against US dollar on positive domestic equity
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
MSME loan delinquencies dip to 3% by September, shows CIBIL data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee fell 4 paise to 82.24 against dollar amid losses in domestic equities

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 102.63

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Brent crude

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee slipped by 4 paise to 82.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a stronger dollar in the overseas markets and losses in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened lower by 12 paise at 82.32 as the US dollar rebounded against global currencies in early Asian trade.

The rupee pared some of the losses to trade at 82.24, registering a loss of 4 paise over the previous close of 82.20 on Thursday.

Traders said a stronger US dollar and losses in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.06 per cent higher at 102.63.

Crude oil prices declined in early Asian trade on reports that the US is likely to defer restocking of its strategic reserves despite current low prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 75.79 per barrel.

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 63.71 points or 0.11 per cent to 57,861.57 points while the broader Nifty of NSE dropped by 51.25 points or 0.3 per cent to 17,025.65 points in early trade.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net sellers on Thursday as they sold equities worth Rs 995 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 10:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.