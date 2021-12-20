Rupee firms up 16 paise to 75.90 against USD on easing crude prices

-
ALSO READ
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 8 paise higher to 73.75 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee at 74.98 against USD, bond mkt shrugs off Moody's outlook upgrade
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee notched up gains for a third straight session on Monday, rising further by 16 paise to settle at 75.90 (provisional) against the US dollar as easing crude oil prices revived an otherwise lacklustre sentiment.
Massive sell-offs in domestic equities, sustained foreign fund outflows and concerns around Omicron variant of coronavirus were a host of factors restricting rupee gains, forex traders said.
Starting off on a tepid note, the rupee weakened to a low of 76.16 before staging a recovery. It hit the day's high at 75.83 against the dollar, before closing at 75.90, clocking a gain of 16 paise.
Last week, the local unit recorded its fourth weekly decline amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
Experts, however, are of the view that as major events of the year are almost done, forex markets may stay calm in the coming week.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 96.61.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.23 per cent to USD 71.44 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front on Monday, the BSE Sensex crashed 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent at 55,822.01, while the broader NSE Nifty plunged 371 points or 2.18 per cent to 16,614.20.
Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares in the capital market on Friday, as they sold equities worth Rs 2,069.90 crore, exchange data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU