JUST IN
Rupee, bonds gain on hopes of Federal Reserve slowing rate hikes
'Lakshmi-Ganesh on rupee': Can Centre change the look of Indian banknotes?
Ethereum's dominance in global crypto market up 20% after 'Merge' upgrade
Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.81 to dollar amid easing crude prices
Rupee gains 26 paise against US dollar tracking positive trend in equities
Dollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
Rupee weakens nearly 10% by end of Samvat 2078 on global pressures
RBI received good response from countries for rupee trade: T Rabi Sankar
Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.88 against dollar amid strong greenback
India's foreign exchange reserves at lowest level since July 2020
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
IDBI Bank's proposed stake sale likely to run into regulatory hurdle
Business Standard

Rupee gains 4 paise to 82.29 against US dollar tracking gains in equities

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Rupee vs dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

rupee swap

The rupee appreciated 4 paise to 82.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas market and positive domestic equities.

Fresh foreign capital infusion in capital markets also strengthened sentiment, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.39 against the dollar, then gained ground to quote at 82.29, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit was moving in a tight range of 82.39-82.29 in early deals.

In the previous session on Thursday, the rupee jumped 48 paise to close at 82.33 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.23 per cent to 110.35.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 220.59 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 59,977.43. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 60.50 points or 0.34 per cent to 17,797.45.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 2,818.40 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.86 per cent to USD 96.13 per barrel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian rupee

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 10:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.