JUST IN
Government bond yields little changed as traders await fresh triggers
Rupee recovers from all-time low level, gains 18 paise against dollar
Rupee's threat to slip below 83 per US dollar likely nipped by RBI
Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.69 against US dollar as crude price retreats
Rupee starts New Year on muted note, closes at 82.75 against dollar
Rupee at 82.5750, gains on speculators bets, lack of cash dollar demand
BS poll: Rupee seen range bound, widening current account deficit a risk
Worst year for rupee since 2013 despite surpassing Turkish lira, UK pound
Rupee ends final week of 2022 higher as market mood improves
Rupee likely to leave its worst behind; inflows crucial in 2023: Analysts
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Digital payment plaints highest in RBI's integrated ombudsman scheme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee gains 9 paise to 82.73 against US dollar as crude prices ease

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias

Topics
Rupee | US Dollar | Crude Oil Prices

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee appreciated 9 paise to 82.73 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.75 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.73, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled at 82.82 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 104.21.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.99 per cent to USD 78.61 per barrel.

Despite the greenback's weakness elsewhere, the rupee did not strengthen on dollar persistent bids throughout the session. The local unit has been extremely range bound of late, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

"We expect the rupee to trade in a 82.60-82.90 range with sideways price action," it added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 162.86 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 60,820.31. The broader NSE Nifty rose 60.20 points or 0.33 per cent to 18,103.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,620.89 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 11:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU