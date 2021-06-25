Rupee opens on flat note, inches 4 paise higher to 74.14 against dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee falls 34 paise to 74.20 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciattes 16 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
Here's why investors lost Rs 9 trillion in trade on Monday
-
The Indian rupee started on a flat note this Friday against the greenback and inched 4 paise higher to 74.14 against the US dollar in early trade tracking a muted trend in the domestic equity market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 74.15 against the dollar, then inched higher to 74.14, registering a gain of 4 paise over its previous close. The local unit also witnessed a low of 74.19 in initial deals.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 74.18 against the US dollar.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.16 per cent to USD 75.68 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent down at 91.76.
Asian currencies have started flat to marginally stronger against the greenback this Friday morning and could cap weakness, however, firm crude oil prices could cap appreciation bias, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India will release dollar reserves data after-market hours. Additionally, trade deficit, current account deficit, balance of payments data will also be released after-market hours this Friday.
On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 35.88 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 52,663.12, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 5.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,784.75.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,890.94 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU