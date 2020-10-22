About 1.15 mn non-gazetted railway staff granted bonus equal to 78 days pay

The railways on Thursday said about 11.58 lakh of its non-gazetted employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for FY 2019-20.

This productivity linked bonus for railway employees has been estimated to be of Rs 2081.68 crore.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Wednesday accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Railways for payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2019-2020 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel).

The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 2081.68 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to the eligible non-gazetted railway employees is Rs 7000 per month.

The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. About 11.58 lakh non-gazetted railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision, a railways' statement said.

The Productivity Linked Bonus on the railways covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays.

"The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well. For the year 2019-20, PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages will be paid which is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the railways.

It said that the payment of the PLB for 2019-20 is expected to motivate the employees for working towards improving the performance of the railways further. The acknowledgement of their work will enhance the sense of inclusiveness and belonging in railways families. It is expected to enhance the productivity levels further.

It is also expected to help in consumer spending and boosting demand during the festive times, the statement said.

