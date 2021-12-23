6.0-magnitude earthquake hits 217 km SW of La Cruz de Loreto, Mexico

-
ALSO READ
Mexican President calls for 'new coexistence' of American states
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
6.0 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua
Mexico overhauls handling of migrants at south border to release pressure
Xi meets top military officials; highlights lasting stability in Tibet
-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 217 km SW of La Cruz de Loreto, Mexico at 23:22 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 8.56 km, was initially determined to be at 18.8988 degrees north latitude and 107.1694 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/sks/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU