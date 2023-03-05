JUST IN
China to increase military budget by 'appropriate and reasonable' level
Islamabad has 'unique distinction' for hosting terrorists: India to Pak
NASA MRO spacecraft captures unusual circles of sand dunes on Mars
UN nuclear head meets Iranian officials amid enrichment concerns
All weather ally China approves $1.3 billion for cash-strapped Pakistan
Post-quake reconstruction focuses on shorter buildings: Turkish Prez
Ukraine, Latvia agree to Ukraine's Euro, Euro-Atlantic integration
Pakistan PM's office demands hike in budget defying cost-cutting policies
World Bank chief nominee Ajay Banga to visit Cote D'Ivoire, Kenya next week
US, Germany in 'lockstep' on Russia Ukraine war: Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Subway's potential $10 billion sale draws Goldman, Bain, says report
icon-arrow-left
Pak increases interest rate by 300 bps to 20% amid rising inflation
Business Standard

6 killed, 30 injured in explosion at oxygen plant in Bangladesh: Police

At least six people were killed and more than 30 were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant in Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) area of Chittagong's Sitakunda upazila in Bangladesh, police said

Topics
Bangladesh | Death toll | explosion

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Huge explosion, followed by fire, occurs at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Vadodara, Gujrat. (Photo: ANI)
Representational Image

At least six people were killed and more than 30 were injured in an explosion at an oxygen plant in Kadam Rasul (Keshabpur) area of Chittagong's Sitakunda upazila in Bangladesh, police said.

Tofazzel Ahmed, Officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station, confirmed the number of the deaths and the number of injuries while talking to IANS.

Five of the deceased were identified as Shamsul Alam, Farid, Ratan Lakhret, Md. Shahid and Md. Kader, said sources at the information centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The identity of the other deceased could not be confirmed yet. Among the six deceased, a man was killed after being hit by a metal object that fell on him at Kadamrasul Bazar, about a kilometre away from the spot.

After visiting the spot, Md. Fakhruzzaman, Chattogram Deputy Commissioner, told IANS that the injured are being treated at Chattogram Medical College Hospital. The police said no legal paper was shown from the side of the Shima Oxygen plant.

Earlier, S.M. Shafiullah, Superintendent of Police, Chattogram, said police cordoned off the oxygen plant. A blast occurred at the oxygen plant of Sheema Automatic Re-Rolling Mills Limited in Kadamrusul area, next to the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Saturday afternoon.

On June 4,2022, a fire and explosion at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram claimed the lives of 51 people while more than 200 were injured and a huge quantity of import and export containers were damaged.

--IANS

sumi/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bangladesh

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 07:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.