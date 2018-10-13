Alibaba's Jack Ma to open institute for tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia

Jack Ma, executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group Holding, said on Saturday he plans to open an institute to train thousands of tech entrepreneurs in Indonesia, where he is already an adviser to the government on e-commerce.

Ma did not say when the Institute of Entrepreneurs would launch, but said the aim was to train 1,000 tech leaders a year over the next 10 years.

"We're giving a lot of opportunities for young Indonesian people to learn," Ma told reporters after meeting Indonesian ministers on the sidelines of the Monetary Fund and meetings being hosted by



The co-founder of Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce firm, said it is important for to invest in human capital because "only when people improve, when people's minds change, when people's skills improve, then we can enter the digital period".

has a shortage of trained engineers in technology and the institute will also train hundreds of developers and engineers on cloud computing to help make Indonesian businesses more digital-savvy.

The country is a key market for Alibaba, whose cloud computing arm Alibaba Cloud launched a data centre in Indonesia in March.



Ma said his company would continue to invest "not only on e-commerce, but also cloud computing, logistics and...infrastructure" in Indonesia, while also helping local businesses to grow.

Indonesian Communications Minister Rudiantara told Reuters in September that Indonesia was partnering with Ma to look into ways to harness Alibaba's businesses to increase its exports, particularly to China.

estimated in a report released on Aug. 30 that the value of Indonesia's e-commerce market will surge to at least $55 billion (£42 billion) by 2022 from $8 billion in 2017.

On Friday, Ma told a panel discussion at the IMF and meetings that "the internet is designed for developing countries", with "great opportunities in Africa" also.