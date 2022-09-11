Apple leads global TWS market, eyes more share with new AirPods Pro

-
An improved performance by its audio sub-brand Beats by Dre helped Apple to achieve 13.1 per cent overall shipment growth in the global TWS market in the second quarter (Q2) this year, a new report has shown.
Apple achieved this despite the AirPods TWS series slowing to 2 per cent growth with 15.3 million units shipped, reports Canalys.
"Apple will be relying on its new AirPods Pro model to drive both shipment and revenue growth for its wearables, home and accessories category in the coming quarters," said research Analyst Sherry Jin.
To drive replacements and new buyers, the next-generation AirPods Pro must also deliver new and practical wow factors, "such as unique ecosystem-integrated content consumption and health-tracking features," Jin added.
Vendors are already ramping up for the coming festive season, putting in place new devices, especially for the higher-end segment.
Apple has launched the second generation of AirPods Pro, available in India for Rs 26,900.
With the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro provides an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.
With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro now offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies.
This time, a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can experience the magic of AirPods Pro.
The H2 chip enables on-device processing, which reduces loud environmental noise -- like a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loud speakers at a concert -- for more comfortable everyday listening.
With Touch control on AirPods Pro, a light swipe up or down on the stem enables quick volume adjustments.
AirPods Pro offer 1.5 hours of additional listening time over the first generation, for a total of up to six hours with Active Noise Cancellation.
The device comes with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it's always within reach.
