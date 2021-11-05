Asia LNG prices slip below $30/mmBtu as supply improves in Europe

-
ALSO READ
India's new LNG plant starts next year, to boost import capacity by 12%
Petronet LNG reports consolidated profit of Rs 670.06 cr for June quarter
Petronet LNG seeks fresh foray into the petrochemical business
India asks Qatar for 50 cargoes it deemed too expensive in 2015
Pakistan's dependence on natural gas is turning into a nightmare
-
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell for a third straight week, as improved gas supply in Europe reduced the competition for LNG in Asia, though losses were limited by fresh demand from Pakistan and Turkey.
The average LNG price for December delivery into Northeast Asia fell to $29.50 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), down $1.50 or about 5% from the previous week, industry sources said.
European wholesale gas prices fell this week after flows from Russia through the Yamal pipeline resumed after a five-day pause.
LNG cargoes were also sold from Oman and Australia in the spot market, the sources said.
Chevron has completed maintenance at its Wheatstone LNG plant in Western Australia, with cargo exports expected to go up in the fourth quarter.
Still, ongoing issues at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas, where feedgas to the plant fell to its lowest since September, are supporting prices in Asia, traders said.
Spot demand continues to be firm with some Chinese buyers scouting the market for cargoes for delivery in winter, one of them said.
Pakistan LNG is seeking two cargoes for delivery in November through an emergency tender after its term suppliers cancelled delivery of cargoes, sources have said.
Turkish state energy company Botas is seeking nine LNG cargoes for delivery in December, January and February, an industry source said, adding that the tender closed on Nov. 4.
The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) earlier this week sought a cargo for delivery in December while Japan's Hokkaido Gas was seeking a cargo for delivery in winter, industry sources said.
Temperatures are expected to fall below normal in Seoul, Beijing and Shanghai over the next two weeks, weather data from Refinitiv Eikon showed, which could also boost demand for the super-chilled fuel further.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU