US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office damaged during Capitol attack

-
ALSO READ
Joint session of US Congress to continue later in night: Nancy Pelosi
US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Trump as supporters attack Capitol
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
US lawmakers to investigate police after Capitol breach by pro-Trump mob
Four dead after hundreds of Trump supporters attacked US Capitol Hill
-
Pro-Trump rioters -- who overtook the US Capitol on Wednesday and stormed past police barricades -- vandalised the office of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Pelosi's aides said the mob shattered a big mirror in the office of the 80-year-old top Democrat and took the nameplate from above the door of her office in the highly-secure building.
One image captured a Trump supporter sitting with his feet up on the desk of Pelosi, a fierce critic of the President Donald Trump, a Republican.
Rioters flipped over tables and tore down photographs from the walls, according to The New York Times.
CNN reported earlier that a photo from inside her office suite showed a folder with the words "we will not back down" written on it.
The folder was found after rioters stormed the US Capitol as members of Congress were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.
The veteran politician from California was re-elected Speaker on January 3. Pelosi has led her party in the House of Representatives since 2003 and is the only woman to be speaker.
Pelosi struck a defiant tone returning to the House chamber on Wednesday night, saying rioters had failed in their mission and assuring they would face justice.
"To those who strove to tear us from our responsibility, you have failed," she said. "To those who engaged in the gleeful desecration of this, our temple of ... American democracy, justice will be done."
She then assured Americans that the House would continue to be about the people's business, starting tonight with certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.
"Despite the shameful actions of today, we still will do so," said Pelosi. "We will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of."
"Congress has returned to the Capitol," she said. "We always knew that this responsibility would take us into the night. We will stay as long as it takes," Pelosi was quoted as saying by CNN.
Earlier, Pelosi joined Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer in calling on Trump to demand protesters to leave the Capitol.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU