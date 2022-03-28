Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37 a gallon

-
The average US price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to USD 4.37 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.
The price at the pump is USD 1.42 higher than it was a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at USD 5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at USD 3.70 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is USD 5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.
