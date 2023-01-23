Bangladesh to hold presidential election by Feb 23, announces poll body

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Minister seeks international recognition of 1971 genocide
Fitch affirms Bangladesh's issuer default rating at 'BB-'; outlook stable
MP local body polls: Contemplation call for BJP as Cong gains vital thrust
Dilip Mahalanabis, whose ORS saved lives during 1971 Bangladesh War, dies
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch
-
Bangladesh will hold the presidential election by February 23, the country's poll body announced.
The announcement was made by the Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam at a news conference on Sunday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.
He said incumbent president Abdul Hamid will not to be re-elected for another term, as the country's constitution allows only a a maximum two-term limit consisting of five years each.
Hamid's tenure will expire on April 24.
Alam said the schedule for the presidential election will soon be announced.
In Bangladesh, the President is elected by an indirect election by MPs.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU