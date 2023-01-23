JUST IN
Business Standard

Bangladesh to hold presidential election by Feb 23, announces poll body

Bangladesh will hold the presidential election by February 23, the country's poll body announced

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Bangladesh will hold the presidential election by February 23, the country's poll body announced.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam at a news conference on Sunday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said incumbent president Abdul Hamid will not to be re-elected for another term, as the country's constitution allows only a a maximum two-term limit consisting of five years each.

Hamid's tenure will expire on April 24.

Alam said the schedule for the presidential election will soon be announced.

In Bangladesh, the President is elected by an indirect election by MPs.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:30 IST

