Biden remembers late US Congressman John Lewis on his birth anniversary

US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Congressman John Lewis, saying that he would have become 81 today and his life provides a moral compass on which direction to march.
"Today would have been Congressman John Lewis' 81st birthday. While my dear friend may no longer be with us, his life and legacy provide an eternal moral compass on which direction to march. May we carry on his mission in the fight for justice and equality for all," Biden wrote in a tweet.
Meanwhile, in late 2019 Lewis was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and died aged 80.
