Biden to discuss Covid relief package with business leaders at White House

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden chooses all-women White House senior communications team
Joe Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House virus relief talk
European Union sighs with relief as Biden readies to enter White House
A divided US: As Biden secures White House, only half the nation celebrates
Joe Biden appoints Dan Smith as acting secretary of state: White House
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowe's Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden and the executives, who will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for the 1:45 p.m. EST gathering in the Oval Office, will discuss Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus recovery package, known as the American Rescue Plan, the White House said.
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Walmart's Doug McMillon, Gap's Sonia Syngal, and Lowe's Companies' Marvin Ellison were all slated to attend along with Tom Donohue, the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a top business lobby.
Biden is eager to keep the focus on his relief package even as Washington focuses on the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, who is accused of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The meeting serves as a bit of counterprogamming at the White House while the trial kicks off in the U.S. Senate.
Despite Biden's desire to focus on unity, his stimulus package faces opposition from Republicans, who view it as too large. Biden's fellow Democrats in Congress approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle the stimulus through in the coming weeks without Republican support.
Democrats have a small majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and effective control in the Senate.
Data on Friday showed U.S. employment growth rebounded only moderately in January and job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the case for a sizable relief package from the government to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU