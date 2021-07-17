Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at White House

-
President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington, the White House has said.
The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the US-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria.
There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the US presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat" of the Islamic State militant group.
The attacks on US forces have been blamed on the Iranian-backed militias that make up the bulk of Iraq's state-supported Popular Mobilization Forces.
The Biden administration has responded by twice targeting Iraqi militia groups operating inside Syria, including one close to the Iraq border.
The relationship has been complicated since last year's US drone strike killing of Iran's expeditionary Quds Force commander Qassim Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad International Airport. That strike was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.
But with the Biden administration seeking to revive an Obama-era nuclear accord with Iran, there have been signs that Iran is looking to curb, at least for now, militia attacks on the US.
Soleimani's successor Esmail Ghaani last month called on Iranian-backed militias to remain calm until after nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.
