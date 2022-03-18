Britannia Industries aims to have 50% women in factory workforce by 2024

-
FMCG major Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) has said it aims to achieve a diversity ratio of 50 per cent by 2024 by increasing the participation of women in its factory workforce.
BIL Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Amit Doshi said that at present 38 per cent of the company's factory workforce is women.
"We aim to achieve a diversity ratio of 50 per cent by 2024 from the current national average of 38 per cent across our factories," he said.
At Britannia's Guwahati factory, the proportion of women in the workforce is 60 per cent and it will be increased to 65 per cent, he said.
"We are proud to have a women workforce in areas typically dominated by men like engineering, taping and grinding as well as packing, housekeeping, pantry, lab testing, canteen and security," he said.
For empowering women, the company has already launched a start-up challenge among woman entrepreneurs, Doshi said.
So far, the company has provided seed capital of Rs 10 lakh each to 30 woman entrepreneurs for start-ups in areas like e-commerce, digital services, ophthalmological care through mobile vans and child education, among others, he said.
The company has also tied up with Google for providing skill training to women across the country, he added.
