ByteDance to reorganise into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok

-
ALSO READ
Instagram pauses Instagram Kids, eyes changes to access and content
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
Instagram to roll out 2 tools to protect teens from harmful posts
-
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will step down as its parent ByteDance's chief financial officer (CFO) to focus on running the short video platform full time, according to an internal memo the company shared with Reuters.
The memo, which was sent by ByteDance co-founder Liang Rubo to staff on Tuesday, also outlined a major reshuffle at the Beijing-based company to create six business units (BUs).
This is the biggest organizational change since ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming said in May he would step down as CEO. Zhang remains chairman and has more than 50% of voting rights. Liang will officially take over from Zhang as CEO in December.
Chew's shift comes after ByteDance said in April that it did not have any imminent plans for an IPO. It had been looking at a Hong Kong or New York listing, sources previously told Reuters.
One of the world's largest private companies, ByteDance had a valuation of about $300 billion in recent trades.
Chew joined ByteDance as CFO in March and was appointed as TikTok CEO in May. Liang did not elaborate on replacement plans for the CFO role, but a person familiar with the matter said the company was not rushing to seek candidates to fill the position.
ByteDance will also be reorganised into six units - TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, work collaboration unit Lark, business services unit BytePlus, gaming unit Nuverse, and education tech unit Dali Education, Liang said in the memo.
This will help ensure "business lines and teams that work closely together are grouped as BUs", he added.
The TikTok unit will support operations of the short video app and its expansion into areas such as global e-commerce.
ByteDance's Chinese products, including Douyin, news aggregator Toutiao, video-streaming platform Xigua, will be folded into the Douyin unit, which will take over all "information and service" operations in the Chinese market.
The bulk of ByteDance revenue, totalling $34.3 billion in 2020, was generated in China, sources have said.
Liang also said that Dali, which has undergone layoffs and product closures after China issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit plunging, would provide services for education stakeholders such as artificial intelligence-powered learning, education for adults and smart hardware.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU