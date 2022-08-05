China imposes sanctions on Nancy Pelosi, family after Taiwan visit

In response to her controversial visit, has imposed unspecified sanctions on Speaker of the US House of Representatives "and her immediate family members", the Foreign Ministry in said on Friday.

"In disregard of China's grave concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting China's region. This constitutes a gross interference in China's internal affairs," dpa news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

"It gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one- principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Strait.

"In response to Pelosi's egregious provocation, decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People's Republic of China," it added.

Pelosi had visited the self-governing democratic island on Tuesday, prompting to launch air and sea military drills with live fire in the waters off Taiwan.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry had summoned the Japanese ambassador in retaliation over Tokyo's criticism of China's manoeuvres around Taiwan within the framework of the group.

The Ministry said that a formal protest had been handed over to the envoy.

On Thursday, the Ambassadors of the countries and the EU's representatives were similarly summoned.

The had expressed its concern in a statement by its Foreign Ministers, stressing that there was no reason to use a visit by a top US politician to Taiwan as a pretext "for aggressive military activities".

Pelosi became the highest-ranking American diplomat to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.

sees the self-governing democratic island as part of its territory and rejects any official contact with Taiwan.

