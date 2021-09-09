China to host BRICS summit next year, says President Xi Jinping

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to virtually chair BRICS summit on September 9, says MEA
PM Modi to virtually chair the 13th BRICS summit today, says MEA
13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
-
President Xi Jinping on Thursday said that China will take over as the chair of BRICS next year and host the 14th summit of the bloc in 2022.
China looks forward to working with BRICS partners to deepen cooperation in all areas and build a closer and more results-oriented partnership to meet common challenges and create a better future, Xi said while addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The13th BRICS summit is presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries that hold the summit every year rotate the presidency.
India is this year's chair of the BRICS.
The summit was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.
The theme of the summit was "Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus."
The summit this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS.
The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.
This was the second time Prime Minister Modi chaired the BRICS summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU