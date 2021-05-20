Corporate governance failings impede Asian companies ESG efforts : Report

By Alun John
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian regulators should tell companies how to reform their boards to better address environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, according to recommendations published on Thursday by a regional corporate governance group.
The recommendations include adjusting corporate governance codes of best practices to include how company boards should be composed, selected and trained in order to handle ESG issues, particularly climate change, and emphasising in these codes boards' responsibility for reporting ESG data, the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) said.
"That listed companies need support on ESG reporting seems incontestable," the report noted.
Climate change and other green issues are high on the agenda of most Asian governments, and financial regulators, such as in Hong Kong and Singapore, have also begun changing rules to force companies to better to disclose their environmental impact, and ultimately to reduce it.
"There has been a marked improvement in ESG standards in Asia over the past two years, but corporate governance mechanisms remain fragmented and connections between CG and ESG policies are unclear, limiting meaningful ESG and sustainability efforts," Jamie Allen, the ACGA secretary general.
The ACGA noted that both corporate governance and companies' ESG standards had improved in Asia since their last report in 2018.
The report also ranked markets by their corporate governance standards, and placed Australia first, unchanged from 2018, followed by Hong Kong and Singapore in joint second, saying 2019's political unrest had not affected the financial regulator's ability to do its job, either at the policy or enforcement level.
Japan rose two places to fifth, thanks to improvements in climate change reporting.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU