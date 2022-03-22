Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC starts meeting today in Islamabad

The Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the (OIC) began their meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday.

This meeting comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion brought by opposition parties. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the government is also facing a looming economic crisis.

The 48th summit of the OIC-CFM will take place under the theme: "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development." The session coincides with the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Pakistani media said that more than 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session.

Although the meeting is being convened to promote OIC efforts in Afghanistan, is expected to rake up the issue of Kashmir. According to media reports, Pakistan has prepared a draft resolution for adoption with ain aim to steer its anti-India propaganda on Kashmir.

Although the countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE have remained conscious of Pakistan's prejudiced agenda, some countries have taken a view on Kashmir to cajole their own domestic constituencies.

Experts believe that OIC sees India as a great development partner as they diversify their economy. The recent UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is resounding evidence of the same.

Analysts argue that the OIC countries won't risk their longstanding ties with an emerging global economic and political power like India.

Last week, India had slammed the OIC for extending the invitation to the chairman of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference and said it takes "very seriously" such actions which are aimed directly at subverting India's "unity and violating our sovereignty and territorial integrity".

India also took a dig at Pakistan over the issue and said OIC should refrain from allowing the vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on Indian internal affairs.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India does not accept OIC encouraging the actors and organisations engaged in terrorism and anti-India activities.

"We have seen media reports in India regarding the invitation extended by OIC secretariat general to the chairman of All-party Hurriyat conference to attend the forthcoming 48th session of the OIC Council of foreign ministers in Islamabad on March 22-23," Bagchi said at the weekly media briefing responding to a query.

