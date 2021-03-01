Covid vax supplies from India have landed in at least six African nations

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
COVID vaccine supplies from India have landed in at least six African nations and millions of doses are committed for UN health workers and peacekeepers on a grant basis, a top official said on Monday.
Addressing the 'Namaskar Africa' virtual event hosted by industry body Ficci, Rahul Chhabra -- Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs -- also urged Indian firms to leverage the advantages presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) that came into effect from January 1 this year.
He said the agreement provides various opportunities to Indian companies.
"I hope Ficci members are able to grab the enormity of the change that has come about in Africa and make the mostof it, be the first movers and take advantage of this Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement," he said.
AfCFTA aims at establishing a free trade regime across the continent.
Chhabra also said that vaccine supplies have already gone out and at least six African countries have received them, including Seychelles, Mauritius, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt and South Africa.
According to him, India is working with its partner nations and the vaccine supplies are beginning to roll out, adding that streamlining of processes and waiting for approvals from the partner countries led to hold up of a few days.
"We were just streamlining the processes and waiting for approvals from our partner countries," he said, adding that the government did not want a situation where after the vaccines land, countries do not have storage facilities, there is a lack of approvals and have not got their vaccination centres up and operational.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU