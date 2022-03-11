Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III: Biden

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Ukraine crisis: US hits Russia and its ally Belarus with new sanctions
China says it won't join US, its allies in financial sanctions on Russia
-
Russia will pay a severe price for the use of chemical weapons, US President Joe Biden said on Friday, stressing that Washington will not fight Moscow in Ukraine as a direct confrontation between NATO and Kremlin would trigger World War III.
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
We're going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message. We'll defend every single inch of NATO territory with the full might of the United States and galvanise NATO. We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is World War III. Something we must strive to prevent, Biden told reporters at the White House.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a group of 30 North American and European nations. According to NATO, its purpose "is to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means."
Biden said Russia would never be able to gain victory in Ukraine.
He (Russian President Vladimir Putin) hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight, he failed, Biden said, adding that Putin also failed in his alleged attempt to fracture and weaken the transatlantic alliance.
The American people and the world are united on the issue of Ukraine, he said.We stand with the people of Ukraine. We will not let autocrats and would-be emperors dictate the direction of the world. Democracies are rising to meet this moment, rallying the world to the side of peace...We're showing our strength and we will not falter, he said.
Biden said he will ask Congress to strip Russia of its most-favoured-nation status.
As Putin continues this merciless assault, the United States and our allies and partners continue to work in lockstep to ramp up their economic pressure on Putin and to further isolate Russia on the global stage, he said.
Revoking (this status) for Russia is going to make it harder for Russia to do business with the United States. And doing it in unison with other nations that make up half of the global economy will be another crushing blow to the Russian economy. It's already suffering very badly, Biden said.
Responding to a question, Biden said that Russia will pay a heavy price for use of chemical weapons. I am not going to speak about intelligence (matters). But Russia will pay a severe price for use of chemical weapons, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU