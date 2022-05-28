Equities rise, yields fall after data shows US inflation may have peaked

-
ALSO READ
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Global equities waver on inflation view as falling oil supplies lift prices
Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment
US consumer spending beats expectations in January; inflation rises further
Gold gains as US Treasury yields dip from one-month highs as dollar firm
-
By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
NEW YORK (Reuters) - World shares rose and the yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries weakened on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending rose in April and the uptick in inflation slowed, two signs the world's largest economy could be on track to grow this quarter.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.9% last month, and although inflation continued to increase in April, it was less than in recent months. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.2%, the smallest gain November 2020.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, in minutes from its May meeting released earlier this week, called inflation a serious concern. A majority of the central bankers backed two half-of-a-percentage point rate hikes in June and July, as the group attempts to curb inflation without causing a recession.
The Fed did leave room for a pause in hikes if the economy weakens.
Analysts said the consumer spending and inflation data was encouraging and supported growth estimates for the second quarter that are mostly above a 2.0 annualized rate.
"The growth engine of the U.S. economy is still alive and kicking, and that's important," said Joe Quinlan, Head of CIO Market Strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank. "Growth estimates for (the second quarter) are still good. There is a better tone in the market than we have seen in recent weeks, in terms of inflation possibly peaking here. Maybe we can avoid stagflation."
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 1.78% at 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT).
Global equity funds saw inflows in the week to May 25 for the first week in seven, according to Refinitiv Lipper.
European shares hit a three-week high rose 1.42%. Britain's FTSE also hit a three-week high, and was heading for its best weekly showing since mid-March.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.34 points, or 1.13%, to 33,005.53, the S&P 500 gained 75.33 points, or 1.86%, to 4,133.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 319.75 points, or 2.72%, to 12,060.40.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last 2.7432%. It had hit a three-year high of 3.2030% earlier this month on fears that the Fed may have to raise rates rapidly to bring inflation under control.
Lower yields shows the Fed's monetary policy is succeeding in tightening credit and slowing down prices, said BofA's Quinlan.
"The 10 year yield is suggesting we don't have to have inflation break above 9-10%," Quinlan said. "We are getting close to a peak in inflation."
The two-year yield, which rises with traders' expectations of higher fed fund rates, fell to 2.4839%.
German 10-year bond yields fell 4 bps to 0.955%.
Asian shares also benefited from hopes of stabilizing Sino-U.S. ties and more Chinese government stimulus.
The United States would not block China from growing its economy, but wanted it to adhere to international rules, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday in remarks that some investors interpreted as positive for bilateral ties.
Emerging market stocks rose 2.01%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 2.23% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.66%.
The swing toward broadly positive market sentiment drove the dollar to one-month lows against an index of currencies.
The dollar index last fell 0.02%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.0727.
Oil prices were near two-month highs on the prospect of a tight market due to rising gasoline consumption in the United States in summer, and also the possibility of an EU ban on Russian oil.
U.S. crude settled 98 cents higher, or up 0.86%, at $115.07 a barrel. Brent settled $2.03 higher, or up 1.73%, at $119.43 a barrel.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,852.83 an ounce.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, with additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Carolyn Cohn in London, Stella Qiu in Beijing and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alistair Bell)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU