EU members support swift adoption of 5-bn-euro loan to war-torn Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What is a collateral loan?
Israel hits back with artillery fire after rocket strike by Lebanon
No one wants to see a World War: China on Russia's nuclear conflict warning
HDFC hikes home loan rates for existing customers by 5 bps effective May 1
-
Finance and economy ministers of the European Union (EU) member states have agreed to support the swift adoption of additional financial assistance to Ukraine to the tune of 5 billion euros.
"The new loan of 5 billion euros will be used for the day-to-day running of the state and to ensure the operation of the country's critical infrastructure, such as offices, schools and hospitals," Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said in a statement on Friday after the first day of an informal meeting of the member states' ministers and central bank governors.
Stanjura added that he would also push for "a swift agreement on the provision of the remaining 3 billion euros".
The EU has pledged 9 billion euros in assistance for Ukraine.
In early August, Ukraine received 1 billion euros of the aid package in two tranches.
Besides the loan package, the participants of the meeting also discussed here ways to protect citizens from high energy prices.
"The current situation on energy markets requires an immediate EU-wide solution," Stanjura was quoted as saying in the statement.
"Personally, I consider it reasonable to cap prices at European level for electricity from sources other than gas, which generates huge profits -- and also to separate electricity prices from gas prices," he said.
The Czech Minister further said that his country is aiming to present a new set of measures next week, which it expects would work alongside any EU-level solution to be agreed by the member states.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU