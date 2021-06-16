European Union members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020: Sterling scores as England beats Croatia 1-0 at Wembley Stadium
US embassy to start visa appointments for Indian students from Monday
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
Coronavirus: Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26
Tourism ministry spent Rs 37 cr in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism
-
The European Union is recommending that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.
EU members agreed Wednesday to add the United States to the list of countries from which restrictions on non-essential travel should be lifted.
The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the 27-nation bloc.
The recommendation is non-binding, and national governments have authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions.
Some EU countries have already started allowing in American visitors.
In addition to the U.S., the representatives of EU nations added five other countries - North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan - to the tourist travel list.
The European Council updates the list based on epidemiological data. It gets reviewed every two weeks,.
The representatives also decided to remove a reciprocity clause for the special administrative regions of China Macau and Hong Kong.
The recommendations are expected to be formalised on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU