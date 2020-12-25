European unity and steadfastness have paid off: Macron on Brexit deal

-
"European unity and steadfastness have paid off," said French President Emmanuel Macron said in reaction to the deal reached on post-Brexit trade relations between Britain and the European Union (EU).
"The deal with the UK is essential to protect our citizens, our fishermen, our producers. We will make sure this is the case," said Macron in a Twitter message on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Europe is moving forward and can look to the future, united, sovereign and strong," he added.
The EU and the UK reached a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday, just a week before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31, 2020.
The deal is beneficial for the French economy, commented France's leading economic daily Les Echos.
Referring to the 48-hour closure of the borders across the English channel following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant in the UK, the paper said it's "a taste of what a 'no deal' could look like, with more than 17,000 trucks waiting in Dover and factories closed on the mainland."
"An agreement will not prevent the reinstatement of controls on goods crossing the border, and trade between the UK and the EU will necessarily be less fluid than before Brexit. But there will be no complete blockage," it said.
