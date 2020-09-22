Global coronavirus update: Cases top 31.2 million, says Johns Hopkins

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 963,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Tuesday, total number of cases stood at 31,201,975 and the fatalities rose to 963,068, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,833,931 and 199,815, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,487,580, while the country's death toll soared to 87,882.
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,544,629), Russia (1,105,048), Peru (768,895), Colombia (765,076), Mexico (700,580), Spain (671,468), South Africa (661,936), Argentina (640,147), France (496,851), Chile (447,468), Iran (425,481), the UK (401,122), Bangladesh (350,621), Saudi Arabia (330,246) and Iraq (322,856), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 136,895.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (73,697), the UK (41,877), Italy (35,724), Peru (31,369), France (31,346), Spain (30,663), Iran (24,478), Colombia (24,208), Russia (19,420), South Africa (15,992), Argentina (13,482), Chile (12,298) and Ecuador (11,095).
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU