Gold dips as US dollar firms, Fed rate-hike to tame inflation fears linger

-
ALSO READ
Gold eases as investors await US inflation data due later this week
Gold prices firm in narrow range as weaker dollar buoys bullion demand
Gold rises as dollar retreats; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
EarlySalary in talks to raise $110 million in TPG-led funding: Report
-
Gold prices slipped on Monday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame high inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,794.78 per ounce, as of 0352 GMT, after rising about 1.6% last week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,810.
The dollar erased earlier losses to gain 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
"Gold looks like in some consolidation here for a week or two before resuming the upward march towards $2,000 yet again. There may be even some who will feel the need to take profits to offset property portfolio weakness," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
"Gold is likely to be supported around $1,785. A slip to $1,760 cannot be ruled out, but this would represent fantastic long-term buying opportunity."
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday he wanted to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control.
Investors will be watching out for minutes from the Fed's last monetary policy meeting due on Wednesday for more clues on future rate hikes.
Traders were pricing in around a 44.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in September and a 57.5% chance of 50 bps.
Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
"Gold recorded its fourth consecutive weekly gain amid easing inflationary pressures. However, those same issues may ultimately be a negative," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15% to 995.97 tonnes on Friday, their lowest since January. [GOL/ETF]
Elsewhere, spot silver dropped 1% to $20.61 per ounce, platinum fell 0.9% to $953.67, and palladium was steady at $2,223.22.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU