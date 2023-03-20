JUST IN
IMF denies claims of linking loan with Pakistan's nuclear weapons
Taiwan's chip exports sputter on US-China tensions, falling demand
Pak's effort to curb trade deficit leads to rising unemployment: Report
IMF to approve $2.9 bn bailout package for Sri Lanka: Central bank governor
Oil pipeline with India to play vital role in fuel security: Bangladesh PM
UN confirms extension of Black Sea grain deal for exports from Ukraine
India assuming global leadership: Guyana Prez at Global Millets Conference
US manufacturing output ekes out gains in Feb due to high interest rate
OECD hikes global economic growth outlook, but warns recovery fragile
Lack of independence at Central Bank led to Sri Lanka's bankruptcy
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IMF denies claims of linking loan with Pakistan's nuclear weapons

IMF resident representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz denied attaching any strings to the External Fund Facility (EFF), Geo News reported

Topics
IMF | Pakistan  | nuclear weapons

IANS  |  Islamabad 

IMF
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rubbished claims that the global lender had attached any strings to the revival of a loan programme for Pakistan stalled for months despite the two sides engaged in talks for weeks.

IMF resident representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz denied attaching any strings to the External Fund Facility (EFF), Geo News reported.

"Regarding recent speculation that programme discussions with the authorities for the ninth review under the IMF supported programme may have covered Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, I want to be categoric that there is absolutely no truth to this or any insinuated link between the past or current IMF supported programme and decision by any Pakistani government over its nuclear programme," the official said.

She further said that the discussions have exclusively focused on economic policies to solve Pakistan's economic and balance of payments problems, in line with the Fund's mandate for promoting macroeconomic and financial stability.

On March 16, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar promised that there would be no compromise on the country's nuclear and missile programme.

He made the statement in the Senate in response to Senator Raza Rabbani's questions about the delay in signing the agreement with the IMF.

Rabbani regretted that the upper House of the Parliament had "neither before nor today been taken into confidence on what are the conditionalities of the IMF" for extending the loan facility to Pakistan, Geo News reported.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.