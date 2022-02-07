Imran Khan admits Pakistan's foreign policy dependent on Beijing

Pakistan's ties with China are the cornerstone of Islamabad's foreign policy, said Prime Minister Imran Khan, admitting that his country's foreign policy is completely dependent upon

on Sunday underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship was "the cornerstone of its foreign policy" as both sides reiterated their support on issues "concerning each other's core interests", according to The Express Tribune.

on Sunday met Chinese President Xi Jinping in

"The leaders of the two countries held an in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as the regional situation and political landscape," said a joint statement after the meeting.

PM Imran also lauded Xi for his Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC) significantly contributed to Pakistan's economic and social development.

The leaders also reaffirmed that close strategic ties and deep-rooted friendship between and China are time-tested and timeless. The bilateral relationship served the interest of both countries and was the historic choice of both peoples. The Pakistan side underscored that the Pakistan-China relationship is the cornerstone of its foreign policy and that closest friendship with China enjoys the abiding support of the people of Pakistan, said the statement.

Islamabad also gave its support to China on issues related to the One China Policy and the South China Sea, which the West sees as arbitrary rules policies made by to foster its expansionist approach.

"The Pakistan side expressed its "commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet," read the joint statement.

"The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity," it added.

