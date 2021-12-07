India unseats Brazil as No.1 food supplier to Arab nations after 15 years

-
India surpassed Brazil in food exports to the League of Arab States for the first time in 15 years as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted trade flows in 2020, according to data provided by the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce to Reuters on Tuesday.
The Arab world is among Brazil's most important trade partners, but its distance from those markets took its toll as the pandemic rattled global logistics.
(Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
