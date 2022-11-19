JUST IN
COP27 extended by a day as disagreement over key issues continues
Indian-American Punit Renjen announces retirement as Deloitte Global CEO

As Deloitte Global CEO since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in just seven years.

Topics
Deloitte | Indian American CEO

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Deloitte, Punit Renjen
Punit Renjen

Indian-American Punit Renjen on Friday announced that he would retire as Deloitte Global CEO on December 31 and would be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu.

"It has truly been an honour and privilege to lead Deloitte over the past several years," said Renjen.

As Deloitte Global CEO since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from USD35 billion to more than USD59 billion in just seven years.

"More important than any commercial outcome, I am proud of the incredible societal impact we have been able to make as a purpose-driven enterprise. And I am looking forward to some exciting endeavours, including dedicating time to several societal causes about which I am deeply passionate, including sustainability and climate," Renjen said.

Under Renjen's leadership, Deloitte launched WorldClassa global effort to prepare 100 million underprivileged people for a world of opportunitybased on the belief that when society thrives, business thrives.

Renjen also spearheaded Deloitte's World Climate initiative, which includes near-term (2030) greenhouse gas reduction goals, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as 1.5C-aligned, science-based targets.

"The Deloitte Global Board and I want to thank Punit for leading Deloitte to extraordinary growth and meaningful societal impact, and for his decades of commitment to the organisation," said Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board Chair.

Speaking of his successor, Renjen said, "Joe is an exceptional leader. We have worked together side by side for many years, and I believe he is an excellent choice to serve as the next Deloitte Global CEO.

He has been a member of the Deloitte Global Executive team for the last several years, and I am confident that, under his leadership, Deloitte will continue to deliver outstanding results for our people, clients, and the communities in which we live and work."

Ucuzoglu said he believes deeply in Deloitte's responsibility to lead through the unprecedented pace of change the world is experiencing, and to meet the rapidly expanding needs of our stakeholders. I want to thank Punit for his excellent leadership of Deloitte," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 08:09 IST

`
