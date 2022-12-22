Indonesia starts implementation of Second-Home Visa to attract investors

-
Indonesia's Second-Home Visa allowing foreigners to stay in the Southeast Asian country for either five or 10 years began to take effect.
Minister for Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly announced the scheme coming into effect, which aims to attract business people and investors from around the world to do business in Indonesia.
"Foreigners only need to apply one submission for one visa, one Limited Stay Permit and one Re-Entry Permit altogether. Then, when they enter Indonesian territory through the immigration checkpoint, their Second-Home Limited Stay Permit will be automatically issued and sent electronically to their emails," Laoly said in a written statement.
Non-Indonesian citizens or their guarantors can apply for the Second-Home Visa through the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration's website-based app.
Applicants for the Second-Home Visa are required to show proof of funds of 2 billion rupiahs ($128,000) or their property ownership in Indonesia.
The proof of funds at an Indonesian state-owned bank or property ownership certificates must be shown to officers at the immigration offices no later than 90 days after the issuance date of their Second-Home Stay Permit.
The applicants are also required to pay a non-tax state revenue charge of 3 million rupiahs, which can be paid outside the territory of Indonesia through the non-tax state revenue online payment portal.
According to Laoly, this policy is made to accommodate many foreigners who migrate to Indonesia for various purposes and activities.
--IANS
ksk/
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 11:59 IST
