Iran's economic benefits must be ensured in Vienna nuke talks: Spokesman

-
ALSO READ
Israeli PM urges US to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately
Iranian diplomat says new IAEA report includes some positive changes
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Iran seeks creative ways to restore nuclear deal after Russian demand
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
-
Iran's economic benefits has been the focal point in the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington for the past months in the Austrian capital Vienna, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
"The nature of the fundamental discussions between us and the US is that the economic benefits for the Iranian people must be observed," Xinhua news agency quoted Khatibzadeh as saying.
The sanctions prevented Iran from enjoying the economic advantages of the 2015 nuclear pact, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Khatibzadeh, adding that the entire chain of sanctions on Iran must be terminated as a result of the negotiations in Vienna, he said.
Iran does not accept the so-called "red lines" in the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the US, he added.
On March 11, Josep Borrell, EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, announced a pause in the negotiations, saying that "a pause in Vienna talks is needed, due to external factors".
Iran signed the nuclear deal with the world powers in July 2015.
However, former US President Donald Trump pulled ut of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran.
Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in Vienna between Iran and major parties to the JCPOA, namely Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany, in a bid to revive the deal.
The US has been indirectly involved in the talks.
Over the past days, reports from Vienna suggested that the negotiators were "close" to an agreement with few key issues remaining which required "political decisions" of the parties.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU