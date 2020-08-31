Israel coronavirus update: 555 Covid-19 cases reported; tally at 114,020

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 555 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 114,020.

The number of death cases rose to 919, with 13 new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 438 to 444, out of 897 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries reached 92,796, with 692 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 20,305.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's laboratory workers went on strike, claiming they have to deal with low wages and high workloads.

Esther Admon, chairwoman of the Association of Biochemists, Microbiologists and Laboratory Workers, told Xinhua that the strike included 2,000 workers in 400 labs across

She noted that the staff will run only life-saving urgent tests, such as tests for critically ill patients, cancer and heart patients, as well as tests.

However, the strikers only give positive results to tests, while those who are found negative will not receive the results.

Thus, passengers planning to go abroad will have to stay in without the medical document on the negative result of the test.

