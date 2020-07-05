Israel reports 977 new coronavirus cases; 29,032 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health has reported 977 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 29,032.

The number of Covid-19 deaths increased from 326 to 330, while the number of patients in serious conditions increased from 77 to 84 out of 296 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported.

The number of recoveries increased to 17,773, with 104 new recoveries, while the number of active cases hit 10,929.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli police said that Israeli border police chief Yaakov Shabtai tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding that his health condition is good.

As a result, Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana has entered home quarantine until July 12, after meeting twice with Shabtai in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Defence Minister Benny Gantz and army chief of staff Aviv Kochavi will not have to undergo quarantine despite meeting with Shabtai on Thursday.

