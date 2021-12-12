Israeli PM's first official visit to UAE on Sunday amid Iran nuclear talks

-
Israel's prime minister announced that he would make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.
Naftali Bennett's office said he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.
The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister. Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security cooperation, but formalised ties last year as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
