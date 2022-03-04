Japan's unemployment rate increases to 2.8% due to surge in Covid cases

-
ALSO READ
India's unemployment rate falls to 6.57%, lowest since March 2021: CMIE
Israel's unemployment rate drops to lowest since Covid-19 outbreak
Unemployment rate at 9.4% in January-March 2021: NSO survey
Haryana's unemployment rate the highest in India, shows analysis
Unemployment falls in UP, on the rise in Punjab and Goa, shows data
-
Japan's unemployment rate rose marginally to 2.8 per cent in January due to increasing cases of Covid-19 negatively impacting the labour market, s government report said on Friday.
From the previous month, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, the unemployment rate edged up 0.1 percentage point as a number of prefectures in the reporting period were placed under a Covid-19 quasi-state of emergency to combat the spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant of the virus, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, meanwhile, reported Friday the job availability ratio in the reporting period rose from a revised 1.17 in December to 1.20. This equates to there being 120 job openings for every 100 people seeking employment, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the statistics bureau, in January the total number of people out of work in Japan rose by 40,000, which was a 2.1 per cent increase from a month earlier to 1.9 people million unemployed people.
Of the total, those leaving their jobs of their own volition totalled 710,000 people, rising by 10,000 people, while those laid off totalled 590,00 people, jumping by 60,000 from a month earlier.
The number of new job seekers, the Ministry said, stood at 490,000 people, the same figure for December.
"The impact of the coronavirus was especially seen in the lodging and eatery services sector, where 220,000 workers were absent in January, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the 590,000 people who were newly furloughed in the month," a Ministry official was quoted as saying.
"Downward risks to the economy have increased and we must consider a scenario in which employment will be affected."
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU