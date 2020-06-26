Justin Bieber sues women who accused him of sexual assault for $20 mn

Singer has reportedly filed a Rs 10 million each defamation lawsuit against the two women who recently accused him of on social media.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit has been filed over what Bieber calls "malicious" claims and sued each of the accusers for USD 10 million each.

The document outlining the suit states that the singer has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove that the accusations are "outrageous, fabricated lies."

One of the two accusers had alleged on Twitter that the 'Sorry' singer assaulted her when he was visiting the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas in 2014.

According to Fox News, the alleged assault took place in a room of Four Seasons hotel but the documents from the court state that Bieber has never stayed in the said hotel and was instead staying at a rental property nearby with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The second accuser said that the 26-year-old singer had assaulted her in New York City in the year 2015 while he was there to attend Met Gala.

According to TMZ, the suit stated that the accuser is a fan of the musician and is often seen waiting outside Bieber's hotels seeking attention from him.

.