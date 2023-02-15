Major disruptions in computer systems cause delay in Lufthansa flights

-
ALSO READ
Lufthansa cancels many flights from Munich, Frankfurt due to pilots strike
700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels flights
Lufthansa airline takes 'U-turn,' allows Apple AirTags on flights
German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa, say authorities
Lufthansa revenues in Q3 almost doubles YoY to 10.1 billion euros
-
A major disruption to the computer systems of German airline Lufthansa caused delays and cancellations at its main hub in Frankfurt and beyond on Wednesday.
The airline said in a statement that Lufthansa Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings, are affected by an IT outage.
This is causing flight delays and cancellations, the company said. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.
German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa's domestic flights were cancelled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.
Frankfurt Airport confirmed that technical problems at Lufthansa were causing flight disruptions and cancellations.
Please check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey, the airport said. We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 17:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU