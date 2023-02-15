Major disruptions in computer systems cause delay in Lufthansa flights

A major disruption to the computer systems of German airline caused delays and cancellations at its main hub in Frankfurt and beyond on Wednesday.

The airline said in a statement that Group, which also includes subsidiaries such as Swiss Air Lines and Eurowings, are affected by an IT outage.

This is causing flight delays and cancellations, the company said. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.

German news agency dpa reported that all of Lufthansa's domestic flights were cancelled and passengers were urged to switch to alternative forms of travel, such as trains.

Frankfurt Airport confirmed that technical problems at were causing flight disruptions and cancellations.

Please check the status of your flight before travelling to the airport and allow extra time for your journey, the airport said. We also recommend that you check in as early as possible for your flight.

