Microsoft to review Bill Gates inquiry, sexual harassment policies

-
ALSO READ
Alibaba fires 10 staffers for leaking sexual assault accusations
BCCI's sexual harassment policy brings India players to its purview
It's not just Peng. China is cracking down on MeToo movement
Electric car maker Tesla hit with another sexual harassment lawsuit in US
Ghislaine Maxwell jury confronts rare case alleging female sexual predator
-
Microsoft's board of directors has hired a reputed law firm to review the effectiveness of the company's sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies and practices, including the inquiry against Bill Gates.
The report by law firm Arent Fox will summarise the results of any sexual harassment investigations against members of the Board of Directors and the company's senior leadership team, including the allegations that a Board committee investigated beginning in 2019 involving Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Gates.
"We're committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees. I embrace this comprehensive review as an opportunity to continue to get better," said Satya Nadella, Microsoft's Chairman and CEO.
At the conclusion of the review, the Board will publish a thorough transparency report for employees, shareholders and the public, expected to be in the spring of this year.
The review will include concerns raised by employees in 2019 in the "In Need of Assistance" email thread, steps the company has taken to respond to these concerns, and additional steps that could further strengthen these safeguards.
The email thread followed a class-action lawsuit filed in March 2018 alleging there were 238 cases of sexual harassment and/or discrimination encountered by Microsoft female employees between 2010 and 2016.
The review will also include an analysis of policies, practices and commitments to create a safe, inclusive work environment.
"It will assess the steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination. The report will include data on the number of sexual harassment cases investigated and their resolution," Microsoft said.
Microsoft shareholder and activist Arjuna Capital had sought a report from Microsoft on the effectiveness of its policies to battle sexual harassment in the workplace.
After Gates announced to divorce his wife Melinda French Gates, media reports surfaced about alleged inappropriate conduct by him towards Microsoft employees.
Microsoft received a complaint in 2019, while Gates served on its board.
--IANS
na/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU