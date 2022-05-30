More unrest in Iran as death toll after building collapse reaches 31

-
ALSO READ
United Arab Emirates announces end of censorship in cinematic releases
Twitter launches Dark Web Tor service amid Russian censorship
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Non-cooperation results in massive annual loss in GBM river basin: Report
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps ex-member assassinated in Tehran
-
Iranian riot police clashed with angry protesters in the southwestern city of Abadan, according to online videos, and state-run media reported that the death toll from a building collapse there reached 31 on Monday.
The official IRNA news agency said two more bodies were pulled from the rubble of an under-construction tower that collapsed a week ago.
Rescue workers were continuing to clear the debris Monday and search for more victims under the toppled part of the Metropol Building. Out of 37 injured people, two remain hospitalised.
The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects.
The collapse reminded many of the 2017 fire and collapse of the iconic Plasco building in Tehran that killed 26 people.
It also drew angry protesters to the streets of Abadan over the past week, leading to eruptions of unrest and clashes with riot police on several occasions.
The semiofficial Fars news agency said mourners gathered at the site of the collapse on Sunday night when a group of protesters attacked the state television's camera crew, forcing police to disperse people to restore order and security.
Tasnim, another semiofficial news agency, reported that more bodies are believed to be under the 10-story building.
Foreign-based Farsi-language television channels carried footage from Abadan that showed young people clashing with police in the city and throwing rocks at them.
As over the past few days, it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured or if police made any arrests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU