Myanmar's military hits Aung San Suu Kyi with new charges of corruption

Myanmar's military junta on Thursday levelled new corruption charges against deposed leader and other former officials from her government, National League for Democracy (NLD).

The information about the corruption charges was shared by the state-run Global New Light of

The state newspaper quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying the accusations related to the misuse of land for the charitable Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, which she chaired, as well as earlier accusations of accepting money and gold.

It said case files had been opened against Suu Kyi and several other officials from the capital Naypyidaw at police stations on Wednesday, reported Global New Light of

"She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So, she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55," the paper said. That law provides for up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty.

Suu Kyi is already facing cases ranging from the illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaking the Official Secrets Act. Her supporters say the cases are politically motivated, reported Global New Light of

The cases are the latest of a series brought against the elected leader, who was overthrown by the army on February 1 in a that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.

Meanwhile, the military crackdown on anti- protesters in Myanmar continues, as many as 840 people have been killed so far, according to the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP).

The army overthrew Suu Kyi, saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and monitors.

Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy, assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands.

