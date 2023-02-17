JUST IN
As Biden readies for 2024 run, his physician says he remains healthy
Business Standard

N Korea warns of strong counteractions against South Korea-US drills

North Korea warned Friday it would take "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" should South Korea and the US press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

Topics
North Korea | US-North Korea | South Korea

IANS  |  Seoul 

kim jong un

North Korea warned Friday it would take "unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions" should South Korea and the US press ahead with their planned combined military drills.

A spokesperson of the North's foreign ministry issued the warning as Seoul and Washington plan to stage their combined springtime Freedom Shield exercise set to take place next month, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"In case the US and South Korea carry into practice their already-announced plan for military drills which the DPRK, with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for an aggression war, they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 11:05 IST

