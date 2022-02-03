NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission rocket faces fresh delays, likely in March

-
ALSO READ
NASA's Webb Telescope reaches major milestone as 'Mirror Unfolds'
Moon expects South Korea's trade to post all-time high this year
NASA research facility in Ohio named for native son Neil Armstrong
NASA, US govt seek ideas for nuclear fission surface power system on moon
India's first uncrewed space mission in 2022, 3rd Moon mission in FY23
-
NASA's much awaited 'Artemis 1' mission, that aims to return humans to the Moon, has been delayed until March.
It was earlier scheduled for launch in February.
In a statement on Wednesday, NASA announced that the 'Space Launch System' rocket and Orion spacecraft will not be rolled out to Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for testing "no earlier than March 2022".
"While the teams are not working on any major issues, NASA has added additional time to complete closeout activities inside the Vehicle Assembly building prior to rolling the integrated rocket and spacecraft out for the first time," the US space agency said.
The space agency has not yet announced a new date for rollout.
"Right now, we're kind of looking at mid-March," Space.com quoted Tom Whitmeyer, the Deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development at NASA headquarters in Washington D.C, as saying during a press conference.
"We'll get a little bit closer to the final close-out and then we'll be in a better position to target a specific date."
Once the rollout to the pad is successfully completed, the next step toward launch will be a wet dress rehearsal.
"The engineers will continue work associated with final closeout tasks and flight termination system testing ahead of the wet dress rehearsal," NASA said.
The space agency added that it is also reviewing launch opportunities in April and May.
'Artemis 1' will be the first of NASA's Artemis missions, which the agency plans will eventually land humans back on the moon as part of a long-term goal for a sustainable lunar presence. This will be the first time that NASA or anyone else will send humans to the moon's surface since the agency's last Apollo mission in 1972.
This first mission will be uncrewed and will see the Orion spacecraft go far past the moon before returning to Earth and testing the technology that will one day soon carry humans.
--IANS
rvt/khz/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU